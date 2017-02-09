Former Vine Star Will Sasso Deconstructs Social Media Celebrity In Funny-Sad Short

WHO: Will Sasso, who also wrote the piece with director Marshall Cook.

WHY WE CARE: The more you get recognized as a social media star, the harder it is to recognize what really matters anymore. At least that’s the premise of Follow Me, a 12-minute film about losing yourself in the quest to entertain strangers. The creators come by the source material honestly, too. Cowriter and star Will Sasso is the Mad TV and Three Stooges performer who attained a two million-plus following on Vine before the platform was recently shuttered. Although Sasso’s character in the short does a Bill Cosby impersonation in a Vine (not unlike the chameleonic Sasso in real-life), the similarities don’t extend much further. This version of Sasso is embarrassingly invested in dank memes and outdated slang, and hoping it will lead somewhere–unlike Sasso, who already had a comedy career long before Vine was invented. Where this obsession does lead, in Follow Me, is to the kind of rift with one’s family that can happen when you pay more attention to how your life looks online.