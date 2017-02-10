The First Public Benefit Corporation Is . . . A For-Profit College?

On February 1, Douglas Becker made history when he rang the opening bell of the Nasdaq. His company, Laureate Education, Inc. –the world’s largest for-profit college network, with more than 1 million students enrolled at over 200 campuses in 28 countries–had just launched an initial public offering. IPO filings happen every day, but this is the first public benefit corporation to ever be publicly traded. Laureate is listed on the exchange as LAUR and raised $490 million by offering 35 million shares at a price of $14, slightly lower than expectations.

Benefit corporations are distinct from a traditional corporation. Rather than a singular focus on creating financial value, a benefit corporation is explicitly mandated to pursue positive social and environmental impact along with financial prosperity. The benefit corporation is designed to create flexibility for management to make decisions that aren’t driven solely to maximize shareholder value.

So, why would a publicly traded company choose to convert to a benefit corporation? By selecting the benefit corporation form, Laureate could be sending a signal that, even after it goes public, it will not compromise its educational mission in favor of the pursuit of quarterly profits.

In a letter accompanying the S-1 filing, Laureate’s Chairman and CEO Doug Becker notes that their stated public benefit is to “produce a positive effect for society and students by offering diverse education programs both online and from campuses around the globe.” He writes that they have always run their company with the “‘head’ of a business enterprise–scalable, efficient and accountable for measurable results—with the “heart” of a nonprofit organization–dedicated to improving lives and benefiting society.”

Of course, there are lots of reasons to be very skeptical of the world of for-profit colleges: Publicly traded for-profit colleges performed well for shareholders for years, but in their single-minded pursuit of profit, they forgot their stated purpose: to provide high-quality education that would prepare students for a career. Instead, they loaded the students up with debt and failed to deliver high-quality education. And due to management’s short-term focus on quarterly profits, the shareholders lost out. According to Bloomberg, the For-Profit Education Index of 13 companies, including DeVry Education Group Inc. and Apollo Education Group Inc., has plunged 55% since its peak five years ago, amid recruiting abuses and student debt concerns, leading to a regulatory crackdown.

Because they lost sight of the purpose–to actually educate students–in pursuit of profit for their shareholders, they ended up running the business into the ground. Following the public outrage, their stock plummeted and two companies, Corinthian Colleges Inc. and Education Management Inc., have been delisted from the Nasdaq Stock Market, eventually destroying all the value that they had created for investors.

Laureate is no different: it’s been derided for exporting a broken for-profit education system abroad. Eighty-two out of 86 of its schools operate internationally and out of the reach of U.S. regulators. It has faced sharp criticism in Latin America, where the majority of its schools are based. In Chile, one Laureate school was stripped of its accreditation when academic standards suffered as the school scaled up (it’s now been restored, the company is eager not note).