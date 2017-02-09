ThrowbackThursday To Keanu Reeves Teaching Us All How To Spell “Cincinnati”

John Wick is out of retirement and busting caps left and right in the second installment of stuntman-turned-director Chad Stahelski’s franchise.

As a palate cleanser of sorts to all the impending bloodshed and various mayhem hitting theaters tomorrow, I want to shine a spotlight on a lighter, more ebullient Keanu Reeves.

Maybe it’s because of the winter storm sweeping the Northeast at the moment. Maybe it’s because there’s no such thing as too much singing Keanu. But I have a strong urge, nay obligation, to throw this Thursday all the way back to 1986’s Babes in Toyland featuring Drew Barrymore and John Wick as the pluckiest Ohioans you ever did meet.