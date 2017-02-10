As Ringling Bros. Dies, “Circus 1903” Reinterprets An Old Artform

Though it began slowly germinating nearly four years ago, it seems eerily prescient that Circus 1903: The Golden Age of Circus would make its U.S. debut just three months shy of Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Baily Circus closing after 146 years.

The show, from The Illusionists creator Simon Painter and directed by Neil Dorward, is a love letter to the old-fashioned circus acts from the artform’s golden age period of rapid innovation during the 1880s through 1920s. The show offers a backstage glimpse and routines of that period, with specially designed elephant puppets from the company that created the puppets for War Horse, a Tony Award-winning stage show featuring life-size horse puppets.

Circus 1903 runs Feb 14—19 at the Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles as the second stop of a five-month tour, 15-city American tour.

David Williamson

The show tells the story of what it would have been like to be part of a traveling circus coming to a small town in 1903, through audience participation; interspersing acts and gags into the set-up, performance, and tear-down of the wagons and tents; and culminating in a mother and baby elephant act, guided by six puppeteers, that took a year to develop.

“It’s a snapshot of the circus at that time,” says David Williamson, a magician who serves as ringmaster and narrator for the 26-member cast. “There’s no dramatic structure other than the story of the circus coming to town and acts rehearsing for the show. We’re all playing ourselves, but interacting with each other.”

“In the first half of the show, you’ll see the laundry on the line, the tents and props getting set up, me walking through the crowd selling popcorn and introducing the sideshow acts,” says Williamson, who previously toured with The Illusionists. “The wagon opens and becomes a set for the sideshow acts and blow-off gags. I bring a kid on stage from the audience. It’s creating a setting for these acts, so people can appreciate pure showmanship without technology.”

Even the performers were smitten. Maria Jose Pontigo, a tightrope walker from a lineage of circus performers who works with the Lopez Family (see below), told producers, “My grandfather did some of the things I’m now doing in 1903.”