From 5 A.M. Wake-Ups To Testing For Narcissism: This Week’s Top Leadership Stories

This week we learned a shortcut for identifying narcissists, the productivity pros and cons of becoming an early riser, and which common email expressions make people grind their teeth.

These are the stories you loved in Leadership for the week of February 5:

Carving out an extra hour or two each morning may sound like a dream productivity hack you’ve never been able to, well, hack. But one writer gave it a shot, and discovered there are pros and cons to rising early. Here’s what she found.

One team of researchers found that most narcissists are not only aware that they’re narcissists–they’re also willing to admit it. So while simply asking somebody if they think they’re a narcissist doesn’t exactly help you parse the nuances of the personalty type, it may be a surprisingly helpful shortcut.

LinkedIn just launched a big makeover to its web browser version. That means there’s no better time to revisit your own profile. And according to one writer, updating it to fit LinkedIn’s new look is all about paring down and ditching old info. Here are four cuts you can make right away.

Are your emails coming off as passive-aggressive? Or just unintentionally annoying for other reasons? This week The Muse’s Stacey Lastoe breaks down four of the most common email expressions that get under peoples’ skin. For instance, she writes, “There’s really never a time that ‘whatever you think’ is read as a flexible and accepting statement.”

“Once you slip into a comfortable routine,” career expert Don Raskin points out, “it’s easy to take your foot off the gas without realizing it.” Here are a few simple ways to shore up your working relationship with the one person in your office who matters most to your career.