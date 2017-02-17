Why The Women-Led Horror Anthology “XX” Is Coming Out At Exactly The Right Time

Jovanka Vuckovic, who served as both a writer/director and associate producer on the horror anthology XX, had been considering the concept of a film where all of the directors contributing segments were women when she got a call from Todd Brown of XYZ Films. “It was amazing for this dude to call up and say, ‘Hey, I can bring financing and we can be off to the races right away!'” she laughs, then adds: “That was four years ago.”

There are challenges in making any film; there are unique challenges in making an anthology film; and there are also challenges in making one that features all female directors. XX had high-profile directors leave the project at various points in those four years. The production pursued various filmmakers of varying profiles–according to a Twitter Q&A they did before the film’s LA premiere, despite the film’s title, they reached out to two high-profile transgender filmmakers who ultimately didn’t end up participating–and offered opportunities to creative folks who hadn’t had the chance to helm a film before.

One of those people, St. Vincent’s Annie Clark, seized the opportunity to direct a film. “I got a call from Todd Brown a little over a year ago asking if I wanted to try my hand at directing,” She recalls. She met another producer on XX, Roxanne Benjamin, and the two began a collaboration with Clark behind the camera, Benjamin producing, and the two sharing the script credit.

Jovanka Vuckovic

The entire process of making a film like XX may have been a challenge that included fits and starts–Vuckovic completed her segment two years ago, while Benjamin only stepped in late to direct one of her own. “We lost another director at the very last minute because she got too busy, which is a great reason to lose her,” Vuckovic says. “If Roxanne hadn’t done that, we would have missed our Sundance deadline for the second year in a row, and I’m not so sure they would have been so welcoming to us a third year in a row.”

Sometimes, though, taking a long time to get somewhere means that you arrive at exactly the right moment. That’s a hard thing to argue given the reception that XX has received in the wake of its Sundance premiere. The film is a horror anthology with no stars in it, which means that typically, it’s the sort of thing that would be one of the smaller projects to premiere at a festival like Sundance–but it was received enthusiastically as a symbol of women taking the spotlight for themselves at a time when women in all fields have stepped up to the task of doing so.

“It was honestly very surreal to be premiering the film in Park City right after the Women’s March, where there was a lot of different speakers talking about that specific thing,” Benjamin says. “This movie is not representative of all women and all voices, but it is with a female voice. I think it is a good time for that to come out. There’s a lot written about the female perspective, and how we need more female filmmakers, and that’s great, but I don’t see a big uptick among the number of films.”

“Birthday Party,” directed by Annie Clark

One women who does get to direct features also participated in XX: Karyn Kusama, who followed up last year’s The Invitation with her contribution to the anthology, “Her Only Living Son.” Kusama has spent a fair portion of her career being a Female Filmmaker with capital letters, spending the ’00s working on studio pictures like Aeon Flux and Jennifer’s Body and taking on the pressure that comes with that. Her career has been heating up again since The Invitation premiered at SXSW in 2015–she’s directed episodes of Man in the High Castle, Billions, Masters of Sex, Halt and Catch Fire, and more–but she stayed attached to XX in that time because being one of four women making a short felt a lot like freedom to her.