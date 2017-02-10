This Job Platform Designed By A 26-Year-Old Informs Managers Of Their Bias

There are plenty of recruiting tools that aim to tackle the persistent “pipeline” problem that the tech industry in particular often cites as a reason they can’t find diverse candidates who are qualified for top tech positions.

By virtue of their featured artificial intelligence, a new wave of these platforms are also working to eliminate unconscious bias in the hiring process. For instance, HiringSolved’s recruiting platform called RAI (pronounced “ray”) helps predict candidates’ gender and ethnic backgrounds to help companies reach diversity targets. Its latest tool, TalentFeed+, takes it a step further by mining and consolidating companies’ internal hiring databases. Machine learning reviews a company’s hiring patterns to ensure the candidate pool is diverse.

Mya is an AI chatbot that gets candidates through the automated first phase of resume sorting, so those who are qualified won’t necessarily get eliminated because they aren’t using certain keywords in their application. Others like Blendoor and Interviewing.io either mask or change qualifying information (like vocal tone) so that hiring managers’ decisions won’t be colored by implicit bias.

Another entrant to this rapidly burgeoning field is WayUp, a three-year-old marketplace that connects a user base of 1 million students and recent graduates with potential employers. But WayUp is taking the opposite approach by focusing on transparency. The way its 26-year-old CEO, Liz Wessel, sees it, employers can use WayUp to work towards achieving their diversity goals with the use of dashboard analytics that visualize trends and inconsistencies. Highlighting the demographics and diversity of the applicant pool is then made possible through every step of the interview process.

Wessel tells Fast Company that when a user signs up, it’s optional for them to tell WayUp their gender or race. Most people do, says Wessel, as approximately 70% of applicants complete their profiles on the platform. The difference, she explains, is that WayUp doesn’t show this information on an application. “Rather,” she says, “we show this in aggregate to an employer for the sake of being able to observe trends.” Wessel claims that no other job marketplace they’ve seen does this to help employers audit themselves.

And the reason they created this new feature was because the companies themselves were asking for it. “We often heard claims like, ‘We just don’t get enough diverse applicants when we go on campus,’” Wessel says. “So, they’d come to WayUp, where employers knew we had an active user base of diverse students.” Wessel confirms that 73% of WayUp’s user base is composed of “underrepresented minorities” that they count as including female, transgender, Hispanic, or black.

As companies went through the hiring process on WayUp, Wessel says they observed a few businesses would get high numbers of diverse applicants but wouldn’t end up with a diverse pool of hires. “That’s when we dug into the data,” she says.