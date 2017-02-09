How To Survive (And Nail) A Job Interview Over Lunch

Ah, the lunch interview—an audition that combines the stress of a job interview with the awkwardness of a first date. To ace it, you’ll need to make a professional impression in a casual environment. That’s no easy feat.

“Hiring managers typically do lunch interviews because they want to see your personality come out and see how you behave in a casual setting,” says Amy Wolfgang, CEO at Austin, Texas-based Wolfgang Career Coaching.

But as the interviewee, you need to be strategic in your approach. “There’s a temptation to let down your guard and let it become a social event, but it’s still a job interview,” says Carole Martin, job interview coach and author of Boost Your Interview IQ.

The good news: “If a hiring manager is going to expense a meal for you, the person is seriously interested in hiring you,” says Martin.

Follow these ground rules to crush it at your next lunch interview:

From the moment you walk into the restaurant, your social skills are under the microscope. “The interviewer is watching how you interact with the host or hostess, the wait staff, even the person who comes to clear your plate,” says Wolfgang.

Schmoozing with the staff is similar to cozying up to the office receptionist in that it can affect the hiring manager’s perception of you. Translation: You need to be polite to and appreciative of everyone.