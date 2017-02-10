Susan Orlean Joins The #Resistance With My Sign My Story On Instagram

It wasn’t always the case that your average elementary school bake sale doubled as a hotbed of political activism.

But these are, of course, extraordinary times. The new administration ran on a vow to “drain the swamp,” but now the swamp appears to be metastasizing.

And so like-minded, similarly alarmed parents are finding one another and banding together to resist what they see as unfortunate and dangerous new policies.

The two women behind a recent protest of Senator Chuck Schumer’s matador-ing of Trump cabinet selections got to know one another because their kids attended the same day care in Brooklyn.

More recently, the writer and journalist Susan Orlean has rallied several parents whose kids go to the same school as her children around the idea that protesting comes in many different sizes. It doesn’t always have to be million-person march on the Mall in D.C. It could, for instance, start as a simple Instagram feed.

That idea struck Orlean soon after the election of our 45th President when she and several friends in Los Angeles attended an event hosted by television writer and creator Beau Willimon’s activism-powering Action Group Network.

“You don’t have to go for impeachment,” Orlean recalls as part of the message that night. “There’s the bite-size approach, too. And whether it remains small or grows, it doesn’t matter—it’s about doing something that makes us have a sense of community.”