In A Post-Truth Society, “Bill Nye Saves The World” Is Exactly What We All Need

It’s been nearly 20 years since Bill Nye had his own show, and it’s no stretch to say that is 20 years too long. Last August, Netflix announced the upcoming arrival of Bill Nye Saves the World, a talk show where Nye would dispel and debunk anti-scientific claims in each episode. Think of it as the adult version of his Emmy-winning ‘90s classic Bill Nye the Science Guy.

Nye has long made it his mission to steer conversations on hot-button issues toward the blessed light of facts and plain common sense with TV specials, books, and talk show appearances.

And now with Bill Nye Saves the World, Nye is tackling topics like sex, global warming, GMOs, technology, and alternative medicine with a little help from his friends, including super model Karlie Kloss, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’s Rachel Bloom, DJ Steve Aoki, food TV personality Alton Brown, and Project Runway’s Tim Gunn.

Bill Nye Saves The World premieres April 21, 2017 on Netflix.