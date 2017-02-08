What’s Still Missing From The AI Revolution

Artificial intelligence is a young field full of nearly unlimited potential that remains largely misunderstood by most people. We’ve come a long way since Watson won Jeopardy in 2011 and IBM formed the business unit with over $1 billion in investments. AI is no longer a one-trick pony. AI technology from IBM Watson and multiple companies such as WayBlazer and SparkCognition has moved firmly into the real world. It is now being used for a variety of daily applications including:

Speeding up DNA analysis in cancer patients to help make their treatment more effective

Ensuring proper advice and experience for customers of wealth and investment management

Monitoring potential changes to relevant laws and alerting lawyers when changes occur

Presenting the right products to customers at the most appropriate point in the buying cycle

Providing trip-planning advice that travelers find relevant

We have no doubt come a good distance on what is indeed a very long road. My colleagues at Intel believe that AI will be bigger than the Internet. Software that can understand context and learn about users as individuals is an entirely new paradigm for computing. But many dangers and problems lie ahead, if we don’t look past the hype and focus on five key areas:

1. Applying AI

It all starts with what you are trying to achieve. Companies are struggling to generate business value with AI. Data scientists are overwhelmed by the complexity and quantity of data, and line-of-business executives for their part are underwhelmed by the tangible output of those data scientists. (See the recently published Harvard Business Review article, “Why You’re Not Getting Value from Your Data Science.”) Machine learning teams are struggling with what business problems to solve with clear outcomes. What is needed is a clear set of high-value use cases by industry and process domains where AI can create demonstrable business value.

2. Building AI.

We have a global talent shortage, and the demand for data scientists continues to grow rapidly, far outpacing the anemic growth in supply. A McKinsey study predicts that by 2018 the number of data science jobs in the United States alone will exceed 490,000, but there will be fewer than 200,000 available data scientists to fill these positions. Globally, demand for data scientists is projected to exceed supply by more than 50 percent by 2018.

In addition, the training offered at universities is too focused on the mathematical and research aspects of AI and machine learning. Largely missing are strategy, design, insights, and change management. This oversight may have serious consequences for graduating students and their future employers–without a multi-disciplinary approach, we will be graduating data scientists capable of designing an algorithm that is mathematically elegant, but doesn’t make strategic sense for the business.

3. Testing AI.

Quality assurance is one of the most important parts of software development. Products must pass a number of tests before they reach the real world—these include unit testing, boundary testing, stress testing, and other practices. In addition, we need systems that deliver the required training data for machine learning of systems. AI is not deterministic—meaning you can receive different results from the same input data when training it. The software learns in different, nuanced ways each time it is trained. So we need new types of software testing that start with an initial “ground truth” and then verify whether the AI system is doing its job.