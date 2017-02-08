Here’s Why Apple’s 10th Anniversary iPhone Will Likely Cost More Than $1,000

A special 10th-anniversary edition of the iPhone is expected to be the ultimate iPhone, and it’ll come with a price tag to match–very likely north of $1,000, says a source with knowledge of Apple’s plans.

The price tag isn’t very surprising considering that the 256GB version of the iPhone 7 Plus sells for $969, and the new iPhone 8 is expected to be packed with many more features—including a new OLED display, which is said to look great and stretch across the whole front of the phone, according to our source, but will probably cost Apple roughly twice as much as the LCD display used in current iPhones. The new phone is also likely to get a memory upgrade from the current iPhone 7 line and, our source points out, memory is relatively expensive now due to the strong dollar.

The new 5.8-inch phone will probably be called the iPhone 8, but some believe Apple will call it the (far cooler-sounding) “iPhone X.”

The new phone will look something like a smooth black monolith, with few visual interruptions to its sleek design. (It’s not hard to imagine the promo video: The mysterious black monolith floats slowly through space–a single letter “X” above it.)

Along with the 5.8-inch iPhone 8, Apple is expected to release a 4.7-inch model (likely called iPhone 7s) and a 5.5-inch model (likely called iPhone 7s Plus), according to reports confirmed by our source. Only the iPhone 8 is likely to have an OLED screen, the others with LCD displays as KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Quo wrote in November.

Several sources tell Fast Company that Apple has been tying up much of the available OLED display manufacturing capacity in the marketplace at the expense of smaller phone makers. That marketplace is very small. Only Samsung and a couple of Asian upstarts make the OLED displays, our source says, and only Samsung’s displays meet Apple’s quality requirements.

The 5.5-inch iPhone and the 5.8-inch iPhone are expected to each have dual-lens cameras, like the iPhone 7 Plus before them.