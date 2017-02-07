The City Of Seattle Has Voted To Stop Using Wells Fargo As Its Bank

The City of Seattle no longer wants to bank at Wells Fargo. Driven by the fact that the bank is helping fund the Dakota Access Pipeline–and the bank’s fraudulent account scandal that surfaced in 2016–the Seattle City Council passed a bill to pull its money out of Wells Fargo when its current contract expires in 2018.

“This is a bank that has broken the law.”

The city already had a law to consider socially responsible business practices when choosing a bank, but now those criteria will be stronger. The bill also specifically directs the mayor to give notice to Wells Fargo that the city won’t renew its contract. The mayor has indicated he’ll sign the bill.

“Recently, in light of legal findings against Wells Fargo, and because of concern about Wells Fargo’s participation in DAPL, people started asking, why is it that our socially responsible banking practices didn’t catch this?” says Lisa Herbold, a city councilmember. “This is a bank that has broken the law.”

In September 2016, news hit about the bank opening as many as two million fake accounts since 2005, leading to $185 million in fines.

In reaction to that scandal, the City of Seattle stopped negotiating with the bank over a $100 million bond deal. The new bill goes further to end the banking relationship completely.

Over a year, the city cycles around $3 billion through the bank, from parking ticket revenue to the city’s payroll. It’s a fraction of $1.3 trillion in deposits that Wells Fargo collected in 2016, but it’s meant to send the bank a clear message.

“At the very least, we ensure that our practices are consistent with our values,” says Herbold.