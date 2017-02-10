I Was Skeptical Of Android Apps On Chromebooks, But Now I’m All-In

Within an hour of setting up Samsung’s Chromebook Pro, I was doing things that used to be impossible on these laptops. I found a decent Markdown editor in Epsilon Notes and used a OneDrive sync application to pull in all my online documents. I plugged in my Xbox 360 controller, installed Moonlight, and started streaming games over Wi-Fi from my desktop PC. I even signed into multiple Slack teams without having to open multiple browser tabs.

All of this was possible because the Chromebook Pro—finally—runs Android apps.

For every new Chromebook from this month onward, along with a few from last year, users are no longer limited to web-based apps. Instead, we can install anything we want through the Google Play Store. Owning a Chromebook, in other words, is no longer an exercise self-restraint.

For Chromebook’s existing devotees, this might seem like heresy. Chromebooks are supposed to be fast, simple, and secure, and the addition of Android apps inevitably creates trade-offs. But while I was once among the skeptics, I’ve come around to believing that those trade-offs are worthwhile.

The Samsung Chromebook Pro isn’t strictly a laptop. Like some of the convertible designs we’ve seen in Windows PCs, this Chromebook has a touch screen that flips around 360 degrees to become a tablet. It even has an accelerometer and gyroscope so you can play tilt-based games.

Not that you’d want to go full tablet mode too often. The Chromebook Pro weighs 2.5 pounds, so the arms tire after holding it for too long. (The superior, yet underrated, approach with these convertible designs is to fold the screen around partially, with the keyboard side down and the screen facing you on angle.)

The Chromebook Pro also includes a stylus, which slides out of the laptop’s right side. Although the stylus isn’t pressure-sensitive, certain apps, such as Google Keep, will record thicker lines from faster pen strokes. The Chromebook Pro also supports palm rejection system-wide, so you can rest your hand on the screen while sketching in Android apps like Autodesk SketchBook, Adobe Draw, and Microsoft OneNote.