These Hats Are A Very Stylish Answer To The Fashion Industry’s Waste Problem

New Zealand, if you take the country’s tourism website at its word, prides itself on being “100% pure.” But the reality is a little different. Deforestation has long been a problem, despite green growth initiatives: As much as a quarter-million acres of forest are being leveled every year, with both wood products and dairy being big-money exports .

Environmental-journalist-turned-entrepreneur Adrien Taylor, at least, is doing his part to help the country meet its own clean-and-green expectations. He’s the founder of Offcut Caps, a year-and-a-half-old startup that plants a tree for every cap sold. To date, Offcut Caps has planted more than 2,000 trees.

[Photo: Sam Walls]

Taylor’s Christchurch-based company isn’t just your standard “buy one, plant one” social enterprise. His stylish five-panel hats are, as the name suggests, made with offcut fabrics, helping to address two environmental and sustainability issues at once. Around the world, the global garment industry wastes as much as 15% of all fabrics used to make clothes.

“We will hands-down work with anyone who has fabric which would otherwise go to landfill,” Taylor tells Co.Exist. “Unfortunately, just an insane amount of fabric ends up in landfills. In New Zealand alone, which has a population of 4.5 million people, it’s the equivalent of 150 T-shirts per person every single year.”

Offcut Caps sources most of its offcuts, including unused samples and end-of-line cuts, from Kiwi clothing manufacturers and curtain makers, as well as a textile printer in Sydney, Australia. The hats sell for NZ$69 (about $50) and each one is stitched together in New Zealand, not China, where production costs could easily be ten times cheaper, Taylor says.

Because of the nature of the business model, Offcut Caps doesn’t have a full-time catalog, and instead makes monthly releases called “drops.” Registered members (basically, anyone who gives the company their email address) receive a 24-hour notice that a drop is pending, then hats are claimed on a first-come-first-served basis while supplies last.

And they don’t last long.