Is It Time For Investors To Tie Executive Compensation To Diversity Goals?

The tech industry has poured an estimated $1.2 billion into diversity initiatives over the past five years, according to Intel and Dalberg’s 2016 Decoding Diversity study , yet the investment has barely moved the needle. Racial and ethnic minorities today secure only 1% to 2% more available jobs in the industry than they did 15 years ago, according to the same report. There are a wide variety of theories as to why this is the case, ranging from a lack of diversity in executive leadership teams to an exclusionary corporate culture, but the bottom line remains the same.

In fact, the industry known for propelling the world forward continues to lag behind the rest of the American private sector’s workforce when it comes to diversity—by about 16-18 percentage points, according to the Decoding Diversity study—and some are beginning to question whether there’s more that can be done.

“If the tech industry considered it an important enough goal and objective, they would address it much differently,” said Michael Connor, the executive director of Open MIC, a nonprofit organization that attempts to shape policy through shareholder and investor advocacy. “When there is a problem companies identify very clear goals, they set their sights and they go after it. They also, more often than not, align executive and staff compensation to the achievement of those goals.”

That is the key difference from the other problems the tech industry has solved, according to Connor, and one theory as to why the needle has barely moved: a lack of motivation for those already at the top.

The business case for diversity has been well established in recent years. Intel and Dalberg’s 2016 Decoding Diversity study suggests that the tech sector “could generate an additional $300 billion to $370 billion each year if the racial/ethnic diversity of tech companies’ workforces reflected that of the talent pool.” A recent McKinsey & Company study also found that companies in the top quarter for racial diversity are 35% more likely to have financial returns higher than the national median in their industry, while gender diversity boosts performance by an additional 15%.

But in spite of programs designed to build the talent pipeline within educational institutions, revised hiring practices and increased unconscious bias training, minorities leave the tech industry at 3.5 times higher rates than white men.

Carmen Scurato, the director of policy and legal affairs at the National Hispanic Media Coalition, says the tech industry has taken some positive steps forward with regards to training and hiring more a diverse workforce, yet once hired its not uncommon for minorities in the tech industry to feel like they’re being pushed out. “Once they’re in these people are promoted less and get paid less,” she says. “If you don’t feel valued than you’ll look to another opportunity where you do feel valued.”