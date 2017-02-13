Clothes Shopping Sucks. Reformation’s High-Tech Store Reimagines It From The Ground Up

Yael Aflalo, founder of the eco-chic fast fashion label Reformation , was in a curious predicament. About three years ago, business at her brick-and-mortar locations in New York and Los Angeles was blowing up, but the stores were so packed that the shopping experience was becoming downright unpleasant for guests.

“Our sales were soaring, but our Yelp reviews were in the toilet,” Aflalo recalls.

Then it occurred to Aflalo that the problem had to do with the way traditional retail stores are structured. Couture brands, which schedule personalized fittings, can offer a plush, luxurious in-store experience for customers. But brands like Reformation, TopShop, and Zara are trying to grow their customer base and generate a lot of foot traffic. Stores are set up a little like self-service cafeterias, with customers rifling through racks, searching for their sizes, and carrying bundles of garments to a dressing room.

The floor plan of clothing stores only exacerbates this problem. Typically, the largest part of a store is devoted to storing racks and racks of garments in all sizes. Only a few outfits are displayed on mannequins or tables for customers to see. Dressing rooms are almost an afterthought—they tend to be small, poorly lit, and too few in number. In many cases, these uncomfortable rooms seem deliberately designed to get customers out as soon as possible. And yet, everybody has had the experience of queuing up to try out clothing. On the weekend, it’s not uncommon to see long lines of customers snaking through popular clothing stores waiting to use the dressing room.

“Our store associates are always in survival mode,” Aflalo says. “They’re just desperately trying to clean up. They don’t have the bandwidth to offer customers personalized recommendations, which is really what they should be doing.”

Aflalo wanted to totally upend the in-store experience. As she looked around for inspiration, she found a couple of brands that had mastered the art of creating a high-end, high-volume retail experience. Tellingly, all the examples came from outside the fashion world. Apple, for instance, came to mind. “The stores are always so busy, yet they’re always able to maintain a high level of customer experience,” she says. “The floor isn’t cluttered with boxes of products; there are just a few key items that customers can play around with.”

Then there’s Tesla. Unlike with traditional dealerships, there’s no enormous lot with rows and rows of cars. Instead, there is a small showroom, with a single model on display, and flat screens where you can learn about the bells and whistles you can purchase. “I bought a Tesla in a showroom and it left a profound impression on me,” Aflalo says. “Usually buying a car is so difficult and horrible. But buying a Tesla on a flatscreen monitor was so easy that I wondered if I was doing it right: I picked the color I wanted, entered my address, and swiped by credit card, then it was all done. My car showed up a month later.”