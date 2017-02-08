The Tech Geek’s Guide To Talking To Other People At Work

I was talking with the head of research and development for a major medical device company, and he was really frustrated. “Anett,” he said, “my leadership team doesn’t understand what we’re doing. We’re not just a back-office function supporting the company–we’re building our products!” He felt like his team was getting trampled on and disregarded–he just didn’t know how to get his message across.

The scientific method is critical to your work, but it can screw up how you talk about it.

People in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) fields are used to getting blank stares and being asked dumb questions when they talk about their work. But it’s not that everyone else is stupid–it’s just that you know a lot more about the technical details than they do.

In other words, it’s a communication challenge: You need some better ways to present your solutions, discoveries, or obstacles to everybody else in your organization–to translate them from tech speak into business speak. So whether you’re a recent engineering grad just entering the corporate world, or a mid-career IT manager hoping for that big promotion, here are four tips to help you explain what you do and why it matters.

As a technical professional, you’ve been trained to follow the scientific method: Articulate the hypothesis or problem, explain your process, describe your results, and then give your conclusion. The scientific method is critical to your work, but it can screw up how you talk about it.

You can’t follow that same sequential structure when you speak. In business, you have to give the conclusion first, ideally in the first two minutes. You have a narrow opening: The audience’s window of attention closes quickly. So avoid the urge to show your work first, and present your conclusion immediately.

Just as your senior leaders don’t want to hear the details about how you came to your conclusion, they don’t care how much effort it took to get there. When you go to a restaurant, you don’t care about how long the pastry chef spent on your cake, just as long as it looks and tastes great. It’s the results that matter.

The same goes if you’re a tech expert or science wonk. It may be the process that excites you intellectually and gets you up in the morning. And sometimes those results look so deceptively simple that it almost feels deceptive to focus just on those. But to communicate to everybody else, you can’t take them through every hour–that’s not going to make them see how good you are.