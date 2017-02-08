7 Late-Breaking Signs You Should Rethink Taking That Job Offer

You’re in the final stretch of a long, drawn-out interview process for what you initially thought might be your dream job. You got your hopes up. You want it–and now you’ve finally got it. But with an offer in hand, the endorphins swirling in your bloodstream, and a hiring manager waiting by the phone for you to call and accept, something still doesn’t feel quite right.

As career counselors always say, you’re interviewing them as much as they’re interviewing you. And over the course of the hiring process, there have been a few subtle things that struck you as not quite right. With so much invested at this point, you might be tempted to brush them off. But should you? Keep in mind that this is the stage of the process where the ball’s in your court, and you have more leverage than you might think–don’t squander it. Here are a few things that should give you pause before saying yes.

It’s one thing for a prospective employer to detail the type of career growth they foresee being associated with a position–that’s something you’ll always want to know. But it’s another for that description to sound a little too good to be true. Beware of an employer that makes promises that sound even slightly out of range for what their organization could reasonably provide. If you’ve done your homework and researched the company, you’ll have a strong sense later on in the interview process where those limits might be.

If their enthusiasm for you seems to go overboard . . . take note. Always listen to your BS detector.

You’ll have plenty of conversations about career potential and compensation, advancement and training opportunities. And all that can be a lot to take in. Just consider it with a measure of skepticism. Ask questions to see how many employees have reached whatever level of success an employer might be dangling in front of you.

Likewise, listen out for flattery, even of the underhanded kind. Every hiring manager has to work to woo their top-choice candidate, but if their enthusiasm for you seems to go overboard–as though bringing you on board would be the best thing that ever happened to their organization–take note. Always listen to your BS detector.

People take jobs for many wrong reasons: more money, to get away from a job they hate, or just needing to try something new. So while you’re caught up analyzing the potential opportunities of accepting this offer, it’s easy to lose sight of your own goals.

Pause for a moment after getting an offer to step back from scrutinizing its details. Reflect on your own ambitions and passions as though this job didn’t exist. Write them down. Then go back to the offer: Will it move you closer to them or further away? Or more to the point: How many of your goals will this job satisfy, and how much, and how many might it steer you away from? Like much in life, the answer is usually a mixed bag, and that’s fine.