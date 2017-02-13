Colin Hanks-Directed “Eagles of Death Metal” Doc Counters The Terrorists

WHO: Director Colin Hanks, producers Sean Stuart and Heather Parry subjects, with band founders Jesse Hughes and Josh Homme, band members Dave Catching, Matt McJunkins, and Jorma Vik, survivor Arthur Dénouveaux, and U2’s Bob and The Edge.

WHY WE CARE: Eagles of Death Metal is a unique and poignant take on the horrific Nov. 13, 2015 terrorist attacks in Paris, the deadliest of which claimed 89 lives at the band’s Bataclan Theatre concert. It juxtaposes personal accounts by the musicians, crew, and fans surviving the deadly event and wrestling with its aftermath, against the founders’ remarkable friendship and their efforts to heal with their audience.

Hanks, who befriended the Palm Desert, CA rockers after interviewing them for his lauded 2015 documentary All Things Must Pass: The Rise and Fall of Tower Records, filmed the group on their return to Paris three months after the attacks to finish their concert for fans.

“It’s about two best friends an ocean apart on the worst night of their lives and how one was able to be there for the other during that difficult time,” Hanks relays on Conan.

In the film, lead singer Hughes finds himself an unexpected leader in helping his bandmates and fans recover from the tragedy. “I just want to be worthy of everything I’ve been charged with.”