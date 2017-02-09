The One Email Every Founder Should Know How To Write To Investors

So you raised your first round of funding. Good for you! Seriously, it takes a tremendous amount of work to close a round, so you should feel great about that. But regardless of the size of your round or the stage of your company, the hard truth is that you’re probably going to have to fundraise again.

One of the most important and low-effort things you can do is send out a standard group update email in a consistent format.

Right off the bat, that’s potentially bad news. Fewer deals are getting done right now than just a few years ago. According to the National Venture Capital Association, “8,000 deals were completed in 2016, representing a 22% year-over-year decline and the lowest count since 2012, a clear indication that venture investors are being much more critical of their investment opportunities.” It’s particularly tough for entrepreneurs trying to make it from seed stage to Series A (the dreaded Series A crunch). So how do you compete for dollars?

The short answer: by email.

The slightly longer one: by figuring out how to engage your existing investors right now–when you’re not actively raising money. This way, when the time comes, they’ll not only invest in you again, but they’ll connect you with other investors and serve as glowing references in the process.

And pulling that off may come down to writing one simple email–continuously.

To be sure, there are multiple strategies you can (and ideally should) use to keep your investors engaged. But one of the most important and low-effort things you can do is send out a standard group update email in a consistent format. This should happen regularly, on a monthly basis. There are startups that send quarterly investor updates, and that’s okay, but monthly is better.

Here’s the thing, though: If you wait until you need to raise again to talk to your investors, they won’t be happy. Investors probably won’t be paying attention to your every move. And they may not respond to your update emails even if you send them regularly. But more likely than not, they are reading them. This information is how they evaluate your performance–and whether you’re worth pouring any more money into.