Why Lending Startups Like Float Want To Ditch The FICO Score

FICO is falling out of fashion. Last year Social Finance, or SoFi, started using its own proprietary underwriting score in place of FICO when evaluating applications for its student loan, personal loan, and mortgage products. As the company’s CEO told the Wall Street Journal at the time, “We just don’t think the score itself is a real driver to credit performance.”

It was a bold move for a young company with little performance history, but SoFi is not alone: Affirm, Avant, and Earnest have all distanced themselves from traditional credit scores.

And now they’re joined by Float, a Los Angeles-based lending startup, whose founders also say they have no plans to use FICO. The platform is launching today, and a look at its business model reveals why it thinks it can survive without it. Float is an app designed for lending small amounts of cash to customers in a pinch. If you’re facing the possibility of an overdraft, for example, a Float credit line, ranging from $50 to $1,000, can help you stay in the black. As with a classic American Express charge card, repayment is due in full the following month. Float also levies a flat 5% transfer fee.

Everything about the product is designed to appeal to millennials, who have become notorious for their aversion to the trickster fine print associated with banks and credit cards. One-third of millennials have never bothered to apply for a credit card, and the percentage of Americans under 35 with credit card debt is at its lowest level in more than 25 years, according to the Federal Reserve. A recent study found that millennials use cash and debit cards at far higher rates than older Americans. Over time, those preferences will become a self-fulfilling prophecy, as millennials without credit histories will struggle to get credit.

For Float cofounders Kevin Bass and Max Klein, that changing behavior presents an opportunity. “People need or want credit in that moment. We’re the fastest on the market,” says Klein, Float’s CEO. “We also give the customer the flexibility to use this line of credit for whatever they wish.”

Instead of pulling a FICO score, Float looks at two years’ worth of transaction history in an applicant’s bank account. “It’s a more inclusive credit system,” says Bass, who serves as president.

It’s also cheaper: Pulling credit reports adds enormous expense to the underwriting process.