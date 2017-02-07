Five Subtle Signs Your Boss Is Hoping You’ll Quit

Noticing a chill in your office recently? We’re not talking about temperature, exactly, but rather the overall vibe. Maybe you’re being left out of discussions or your workload is lightening, and there’s no real reason for either to be happening.

It may not be all in your head—your company might be hoping you’ll quit.

But if your company no longer has a need for you, why wouldn’t your boss just let you go? Well, from an employer’s perspective, it’s much easier for them if you can be encouraged to leave on your own. Whether via a firing or a layoff, if a company takes the initiative to cut an employee loose, there’s more paperwork involved, and it creates a stressful atmosphere for those left in the office.

Think your company may be trying to goad you into quitting? Check out these five telltale signs.

You’re used to being left alone to do your work and have enjoyed the supportive feedback of your boss for as long as you can remember. Suddenly, your boss begins to nitpick all your work and dole out frustratingly vague criticisms. Bad sign.

“When you’re not getting new projects assigned to you, it’s a sign the boss isn’t interested in your future with the company.”

Your boss may have lost confidence in you or is looking for justifications for letting you go, says Dele Lowman Smith, an executive coach in Atlanta.

“If your boss’s micromanaging is accompanied by constructive recommendations or specific feedback, they more than likely want you to improve,” she says. “However, if the criticism is nonspecific, excessive, or focused on issues that have little importance, they may be more interested in seeing you leave.”