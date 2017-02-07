The Top Three Nonprofit Jobs Of The Future

For many in the nonprofit world, 2017 kicked off with a bang. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) continues to rake in record donations , including from tech giants , as many look for ways to push back against some of President Trump’s more controversial policies. Likewise, Planned Parenthood is currently gearing up to do battle against political foes seeking to curb its funding. But it isn’t just the biggest, best-known organizations long stationed in the political crosshairs that are evolving these days, and activism isn’t the only reason why.

Other industries have already started adopting chief culture officers, and many nonprofits are now following suit.

As community needs change, nonprofits at every level of the sector are searching for better ways to deliver their services. Like every business, nonprofits are also seeking opportunities for scale and efficiency. They, too, are often walking a fine line between the pressures of meeting today’s goals and planning for the future. To do all this, nonprofits will have to invest in both the people and technologies they’ll need to fulfill their missions in the future–as many already are. These are three of the top jobs nonprofits will need to fill as that transition unfolds.

Culture, especially in small organizations where staff are regularly connecting with community members, can make or break a nonprofit, just as it can a corporation. It influences public perception, interest in events and programs, and even drive donors to consider investing in the work. Culture also contributes to employee satisfaction, retention, and productivity levels. Other industries have already started adopting chief culture officers (CCOs), and many nonprofits are now following suit.

A CCO’s job in the nonprofit world includes managing the organization’s relationship with the community, implementing wellness and health initiatives, and drawing up policies for avoiding burnout. They’re usually also the person in charge of overseeing hiring and staffing decisions, particularly those that lead to an inclusive and equitable workplace.

Jake Porway, executive director of DataKind, which finds data scientists to do social impact work, says the organization hired a head of culture, “not just because it makes people feel great working here (though it does), but because our mission relies on it.” Even more so than businesses, nonprofits like DataKind feel the imperative to walk the walk when it comes to their values.

“We work hard to make sure we’re actually living into our values of humility, transparency, expertise, mindfulness, approachability, and equity,” says Porway. That’s all part of the CCO’s job description, as is responsibility for the organization’s diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts. The more that nonprofits double down on these issues, the more growth opportunities there will be for culture officers to take charge of them.

For nonprofits, just like companies and government agencies, data holds the potential for incredible learning and knowledge. Nonprofits also need metrics on how their programs and services are performing. They need to keep track of how well their clients are accessing those benefits, plus the contextual information about locations, frequency of use, and even staff time associated with delivering them. Armed with better data, nonprofits can stay efficient and effective, even with limited resources. To do that, they need data experts.