What To Expect From Twitter’s Biggest Super Bowl Yet

With 16.9 million tweets, last year’s Super Bowl was the most tweeted event of the year in the United States. The next biggest event, the Grammys, came in at less than half that, 7.9 million. Now Twitter is gearing up to do it all again this Sunday, with a few new bells and whistles for users.

“For us Super Bowl is one of the most important time of the year,” says Alex Josephson, head of Global Brand strategy at Twitter. He says that the Super Bowl is consistently the highest tweeted event of the year, with millions of tweets getting literally billions of impressions, and this year is shaping up to be no different.

“It’s everyone on the platform, meaning everyone from your peers and colleagues to sports writers and the athletes themselves, the anchors on television, celebrities—all weighing in on this one thing that’s happening in real time,” says Josephson. “Obviously that presents a lot of opportunities for brands to get involved and connect to consumers they care about in a meaningful way.”

This year Twitter’s relationship with football went a step further when it broadcast 10 regular season games live. Josephson says that those broadcasts helped some advertisers reach an audience that they’ve been having trouble capturing in recent years: millennials, many of whom don’t have traditional cable subscriptions. A whopping 70% of the viewers of games on Twitter this year were under the age of 35.

“It’s becoming harder and harder for advertisers to reach that millennial-age consumer in particular,” says Josephson. “That Thursday-night live football for us was really a way to facilitate the ability for marketers to reach that audience.”

So, what can we expect this year?

As in years past, Josephson says emojis will be a huge part of this year’s big game. Twitter says to expect a number of custom emojis from big brands this weekend, including Pepsi, which has already launched its #PepsiHalftime emoji. Other custom emojis to look out for this weekend: #SuperBowl, #SB51, #RiseUp, #Patriots, and #UnlimitedMovies, a campaign with T-Mobile and Justin Bieber.