At Flatiron Health, Doctors And Developers Work On Cracking The Code For Better Cancer Treatment

Software Engineering Manager Kevin Hobson had only recently started his new job at the New York medical software company Flatiron Health when, in January 2016, his bosses flew him down to Florida. The trip wasn’t a mere perk: Hobson’s mission was to spend a day shadowing several medical professionals in an oncology clinic, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute , in West Palm Beach. One of those professionals was Dr. Bobby Green, Flatiron’s SVP and a practicing oncologist at the Florida clinic.

About halfway through the day, Hobson recalls, he was shadowing Green. “Bobby was trying to tell me a story about the patient we were about to go see,” Hobson recalls. The doctor was sharing a detail that wasn’t critical to the patient’s well-being, but that he nevertheless wanted Hobson to know. But after a few moments of rummaging around files on his laptop, Green couldn’t find the information and decided to move on. “Eventually he just said, ‘Ah, whatever, it’s fine,'” Hobson says.

But it wasn’t fine to Hobson. “Basically, I thought to myself, ‘That’s crazy!’ He should have been able to type whatever he was thinking and get the right thing.”

A doctor thinks one way; a software engineer, another.

The idea that there are two core ways of thinking, both of which deserve equal status, is the central philosophy at Flatiron Health, which makes software to improve the workflow in cancer clinics and aggregates anonymized data from that software to share with pharmaceutical companies and research institutes. Interaction between engineers and physicians is not a unique notion for medical startups, but few adhere to it as the law of the land like Flatiron does.

The company currently employs 25 people with medical degrees of some kind and 104 engineers and technology specialists, whose collaborative approach has played a critical role in the company’s success. Flatiron was recently valued at $1.2 billion, following $300 million in funding from investors that included Google Ventures. Dave Chase, a venture capitalist in the health care space (who has no stake in Flatiron), has said that most health care startups are doomed to fail because they commonly consist of “a founding team that is made up of smart technologists who are blind to or dismissive of the idiosyncrasies of health care.”

In an interview with Fast Company, Chase calls Flatiron “an outlier in a good way,” a company that takes the time to hire not just any old medical experts, but forward-thinking ones who think carefully about data and technology. “There are a lot of [startups] who’ve checked the box, but really are not checking it with the right kind of doctor,” he says.