The 10 Most Innovative Companies In Consumer Electronics 2017

In the old days, every outfit in a list of important consumer electronics companies would have made . . . you know, consumer electronics. Stuff like TVs. But in this era, as more of the products in our lives look like devices, and they’re all connected over the internet, a more diverse group of players are setting the agenda.
01. Amazon
For priming its consumers for a lifetime of purchases
02. Google
For homing in on the voice-assistant space
03. Apple
For remembering the core of its products: the chips
04. Xiaomi
For expanding its Mi brand into an internet-of-things (IoT) ecosystem
05. Eero
For taking the fight to crappy Wi-Fi
06. Microsoft
For threatening Apple’s position as designers’ favorite device maker
07. Dolby
For going beyond audio to bring more clarity to screens, too
08. Tile
For fending off the key-finding competition by putting its tech into vehicles and more
09. Kano
For standing out in the coding-for-kids crowd by tapping into the IoT
10. IFTTT
For streamlining its hoard of app recipes
