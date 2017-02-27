The 10 Most Innovative Companies In Food 2017

The food industry is rapidly changing as consumers develop an appetite for bold new flavors, healthier and more eco-friendly options, and more control over how their food gets served, delivered, and made. These 10 companies have hit on strategies that are serving up the biggest change in the industry.
Click on a company to learn more about why it made the list.
01. Chobani
For expanding its tastes to win the dairy aisle
02. Farmers Business Network
For taking the guesswork out of farming
03. Resy
For using software to turn a restaurant meal into an entertainment event
04. Beyond Meat
For putting a veggie burger in the meat case
05. Starbucks
For redesigning the loyalty program without skimping on perks
06. Domino's
For baking technology into every aspect of pizza night
07. Sweetgreen
For dishing up healthy food and frictionless checkout
08. World Food Programme Innovation Accelerator
For taking a Silicon Valley approach to fight world hunger
09. SOSV
For betting on the artificial future of food
10. PicoBrew
For creating an eco-friendly Keurig of beer for home brewers
This article is part of our coverage of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2017.