The 10 Most Innovative Companies In Health 2017

One Medical, Apple, and others are shaking up the ways we interact with primary care, health apps, and more.

[Photo: courtesy of Apple]

Christina Farr 02.22.17 6:00 AM

The health care industry is transforming rapidly, in large part due to an influx of new technologies and innovative business models. These 10 companies are creating solutions to some of the sector's most pressing problems—and they have the outcomes data to show for it.

Click on a company to learn more about why it made the list.

01. One Medical

For making primary care affordable and convenient

02. Apple

For mining data to build health apps

03. AliveCor

For mobilizing heart monitoring

04. GE Healthcare

For reducing pain points at health care facilities

05. Kaiser Permanente

For investing in virtual office visits

06. Propeller Health

For helping asthma and COPD patients breathe easier

07. Verily

For putting health data to work

08. Omada Health

For using technology to treat diabetes

09. Global Kinetics Corporation

For collecting data from wearables to treat Parkinson's

10. Levita Magnetics

For cutting down on surgical incisions

This article is part of our coverage of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2017.

