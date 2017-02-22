The 10 Most Innovative Companies In Health 2017

The health care industry is transforming rapidly, in large part due to an influx of new technologies and innovative business models. These 10 companies are creating solutions to some of the sector's most pressing problems—and they have the outcomes data to show for it.

Click on a company to learn more about why it made the list.

For making primary care affordable and convenient

For mining data to build health apps

For mobilizing heart monitoring

For reducing pain points at health care facilities

For investing in virtual office visits

For helping asthma and COPD patients breathe easier

For putting health data to work

For using technology to treat diabetes

For collecting data from wearables to treat Parkinson's

For cutting down on surgical incisions

This article is part of our coverage of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2017.