The 10 Most Innovative Companies In Hollywood 2017

Dalian Wanda, Illumination Entertainment, and others are shaping the future of film and television.

Keith Stanfield as Darius, Brian Tyree Henry as Alfred Miles, Donald Glover as Earnest Marks in FX's Atlanta.

[Photo: Guy D'Alema, courtesy of FX]

Nicole LaPorte 02.21.17 6:00 AM

Hollywood is in a major state of flux as it tries to keep up with people's changing entertainment habits. How we watch, what we watch, and when we watch—whatever it is we watch—has never been a less straightforward question, leaving movie studios and TV networks desperate to create content to serve those idiosyncratic needs. It's an environment that demands new approaches to how entertainment is both created and distributed.

The 10 companies on this list are bringing fresh ideas to the table, whether it's introducing more diverse voices to television or repackaging a fashion show as a multimedia event. These players aren't relying on tradition; instead, they're writing their own rules as they redefine what entertainment means and looks like in 2017.

Click on a company to learn more about why it made the list.

01. Dalian Wanda

For staging its own dream factory

02. Illumination Entertainment

For dazzling global audiences with its animated features

03. FX

For taking risks on new voices

04. Alibaba

For boldly making its own pictures

05. WME-IMG

For taking its agenting prowess into live events and more

06. Disney

For finishing first at the box office

07. Hulu

For reinventing itself as a live-streaming provider

08. Fulwell 73

For turning James Corden's hits into series commitments

09. Madison Wells Media

For fusing movies, VR, and theater

10. Scopely

For marketing The Walking Dead back to life

This article is part of our coverage of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2017.

