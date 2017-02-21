The 10 Most Innovative Companies In Hollywood 2017

Hollywood is in a major state of flux as it tries to keep up with people's changing entertainment habits. How we watch, what we watch, and when we watch—whatever it is we watch—has never been a less straightforward question, leaving movie studios and TV networks desperate to create content to serve those idiosyncratic needs. It's an environment that demands new approaches to how entertainment is both created and distributed.
The 10 companies on this list are bringing fresh ideas to the table, whether it's introducing more diverse voices to television or repackaging a fashion show as a multimedia event. These players aren't relying on tradition; instead, they're writing their own rules as they redefine what entertainment means and looks like in 2017.
01. Dalian Wanda
For staging its own dream factory
02. Illumination Entertainment
For dazzling global audiences with its animated features
03. FX
For taking risks on new voices
04. Alibaba
For boldly making its own pictures
05. WME-IMG
For taking its agenting prowess into live events and more
06. Disney
For finishing first at the box office
07. Hulu
For reinventing itself as a live-streaming provider
08. Fulwell 73
For turning James Corden's hits into series commitments
09. Madison Wells Media
For fusing movies, VR, and theater
10. Scopely
For marketing The Walking Dead back to life
