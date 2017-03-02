- 1 minute Read
- most innovative companies
The 10 Most Innovative Companies In Retail 2017
Amazon, Casper, and others are changing the way we shop in 2017.
Retail is in the middle of a major transformation, as the internet continues to change the way we buy everything from mattresses to bananas to hammers. But companies are also reimagining what brick-and-mortar can be, inviting customers to have delightful and unexpected in-person experiences that leave a lasting impression. These companies have come up with the most creative solutions that make shopping easier and more exciting.
Click on a company to learn more about why it made the list.
01. Amazon
For priming its consumers for a lifetime of purchases
02. Casper
For making money in our sleep
03. The Home Depot
For growing without building
04. Clique Media Group
For parlaying fashion advice into retail gold
05. RewardStyle
For giving influencers a platform for commissions
06. Hypebeast
For uniting sneaker heads into a lucrative demographic
07. Pirch
For bringing the appliances store to life
08. Ulta Beauty
For beautifying the in-store makeup-buying experience
09. T.J. Maxx
For bringing a delightful sense of urgency back to offline shopping
10. Beautycounter
For lobbying for safer cosmetics
This article is part of our coverage of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2017.