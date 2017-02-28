The 10 Most Innovative Companies In Space 2017

After NASA embraced the private space industry, the investment dollars began flowing. In 2015, more than $2 billion in bets were placed on space startups, but in 2016 things came back down to Earth—a 30% decrease year-over-year, according to CBInsights. At the same time, many of the companies on this year’s list have announced revenue-generating partnerships, which means that 2017 may well include several exciting, ambitious, and highly public product—and rocket—launches. Keep your eyes on the skies.
01. Orbital Insight
For analyzing data from a constellation of satellites
02. Spire
For delivering better weather intel
03. SpaceX
For reigniting our interest in rockets
04. Blue Origin
For making the private space race competitive
05. Kymeta
For propelling internet service to new heights
06. China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp
For launching China back into space
07. Rocket Lab
For giving small satellites lift-off
08. Astroscale
For safely redirecting space debris
09. Stratolaunch Systems
For turning a plane into a launchpad
10. Moon Express
For bringing us back to the moon
