Four Common Email Phrases That Make Recipients Reach For “Delete”

There are a lot of ways that an email can be misinterpreted or misunderstood. To make up for the tone of voice that’s unmistakable over the phone or the body language that speaks volumes in person, you’ve got to carefully, sometimes tactfully choose the phrasing you use.

There’s really never a time that “whatever you think” is read as a flexible and accepting statement.

To be honest, I don’t love how often I throw in an exclamation point to indicate that things are fine, good, never better, or to show my appreciation for a request being fulfilled—but sometimes there’s no other way to show I’m game. Sometimes, though, not even an excited piece of punctuation can save the situation if the meaning of your words contains even an underlying hostility.

Before you dash off a hasty email and risk offending or annoying the receiver, check out these common but unpopular lines and opt for an alternative instead.

This is such a passive-aggressive line. In almost 100% of cases when this line is used, the person isn’t apologetic at all, and they don’t think they’re being a burden or a bother. Rather, nine times out of 10, they’re employing this phrase because they want to get the attention (and maybe sympathy or pity) of the reader. They assume that taking this approach will elicit a compassionate response from the receiver.

Instead, say: “Thank you for being patient with me.”

This indicates responsibility for whatever it is that’s taking place, and is far more likely to be met with a generous response and maybe even the reassurance that it’s not a problem. And if you really do need a response ASAP, this is the best way to get a follow-up fast.

Okay, let’s assume that this has been uttered following a request for input. If the request was sincere but you’re annoyed that there’s any back and forth whatsoever (your idea was just fine the initial way you presented it, thank you very much), then let me be the first to tell you that these three seemingly harmless words convey your annoyance and frustration in spades.