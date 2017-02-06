How I Stopped Feeling Like A Fraud After Quitting My Job To Work For Myself

A month after leaving my corporate job to start my own business, I was asked to give a talk at a digital marketing conference in London. Only three months prior, I’d delivered a similar talk to a similar audience at a similar marketing conference. But this time around, instead of having instant credibility thanks to my title at a well-known global brand, I was newly self-employed, trying to build my reputation as a public speaker and career expert–all on my own.

I felt completely out of place. All the other featured speakers were from big-name companies like Adobe, Microsoft, and Intel. The networking breaks didn’t exactly boost my confidence, either. When people asked me, “Which company are you with?” I stumbled through a clunky response, trying to explain I’d just started my own consultancy–but that I used to work for a big brand. Recently. Yes, really!

I spent most of that day questioning my own legitimacy as a speaker. Moments before my presentation, I was racked with self-doubt, worried that the audience would wonder how this random imposter had managed to sneak on stage.

You’ve already heard of imposter syndrome, and chances are you’ve experienced it, too. That moment when you feel like a total a fraud. Like you have no business being trusted to do what you’ve been hired to do. Psychologists first gave a name to that experience some 40 years ago, but James Lyda, director of mental health services at Minerva Schools at KGI, points out that it isn’t considered a psychological disorder–it’s a “psychosocial phenomenon”–and it’s “especially common when people find themselves surrounded by high-achieving people,” he says.

I’d earned reputable degrees from reputable universities, and had done pretty well in my professional roles in the corporate world. But getting up to speak that day, I couldn’t help but feel I didn’t measure up. It wasn’t a totally novel experience–I’d felt similar insecurities before then, whenever I was asked to manage a new team or take over a project I knew little about. But I felt it much more acutely after becoming my own boss. Without a big company to conveniently back my credibility, I constantly felt like my reputation was on the line.

The imposter feeling has been especially poignant whenever I’ve done something for the first time. For example, I almost said no to giving a TEDx Talk because I didn’t feel like my track record as a solopreneur was established enough by that point. When I launched my podcast last year, I was nervous about how I’d sound even though I’d worked in radio many years prior. And when coaching clients, especially older ones, I’ve caught myself wondering if the value I was delivering truly warranted the fees I charged.

Clearly, feeling like a fraud all the time is counterproductive, and over time I’ve gotten better at shaking myself out of it. Whenever I’m caught up in a cycle of self-doubt, or faced with a daunting situation, I try to force myself to take three deliberate steps to get out of my own way.