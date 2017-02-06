Sea Levels Could Rise 8 Feet: See How That Will Drown Your City

By the end of the century, global sea levels could rise as much as 8.2 feet, according to a recent study . A new series of animations from the Weather Channel maps out what an eight-foot rise would look like in cities along the East Coast, where the sea level is rising faster than some other parts of the world.

“What’s alarming about these images and this report is the extent to which sea level rising will have a direct impact on buildings and areas where people live, work, and go about their daily lives,” says Carl Parker, a meteorologist for the Weather Channel. AMHQ, the Weather Channel’s live morning show, is making global climate change a top priority for 2017.

Here’s New York City, with streets in lower Manhattan turning into canals.

This is Miami, where streets already routinely flood and the city is spending hundreds of millions of dollars to install pumps to protect drinking water from salty ocean water. By 2070, the city could lose $3.5 trillion in assets because of sea level rise.

In Boston, Fenway Park will be underwater, along with much of the rest of the city.

In Philadelphia, where half a billion dollars’ worth of property sits less than four feet above the high tide line, a 2016 report found that by the end of the century, floods could be as high as nine feet.

In Charleston, South Carolina, where Hurricane Matthew caused a 6.2-foot storm surge in 2016, the city is currently spending $154 million to upgrade a major drainage system.