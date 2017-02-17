Got A Hot Tip? Here’s How To Leak Securely To The Press

Even before President Donald Trump took office, much of the public’s understanding of the inner workings of his administration has come from what’s been called an unusually large wave of leaks to the press .

Many of the leaks undoubtedly come from insiders with existing relationships with reporters—the anonymous senior administration officials familiar to readers of political journalism. But media organizations have also rolled out digital tools designed to allow would-be whistleblowers within the Trump administration, other layers of government, and private industry to communicate anonymously and securely with reporters. The stakes are potentially high for would-be sources, as Trump increasingly rails against leaks and vows to track down their sources.

The tools, such as the Freedom of the Press Foundation’s SecureDrop and the GlobaLeaks platform backed by Italy’s Hermes Center for Transparency and Digital Human Rights, harness encryption and the anonymizing network called Tor to let sources send secret messages and files to reporters without revealing their identities, locations, or IP addresses. And since Trump’s election, a wave of media organizations have deployed this new infrastructure for secure communication, a kind of modern-day answer to the clandestine meetings in parking garages and secret signals made famous by such movies as All the President’s Men.

“We’ve seen a massive increase in news organizations that want to run a SecureDrop since the election—so much so that we are trying mightily to keep up,” says Trevor Timm, executive director of the Freedom of the Press Foundation. According to a directory maintained by the foundation, SecureDrop (which traces its history back to code written by the late internet activist Aaron Swartz) is being used by long-established publications, including The New Yorker, The New York Times, and The Washington Post, and by newer outlets like Vice, ProPublica, and BuzzFeed.

Univision’s Gizmodo Media Group, which includes the millennial-focused Fusion and former Gawker properties Deadspin and Jezebel, has even taken out Facebook ads that target government officials and urge them to visit a site called TellOnTrump.com, The Wall Street Journal recently reported. The site offers sources a variety of ways to leak to Gizmodo’s investigative reporters, including SecureDrop, encrypted email, and encrypted messaging tools.

“We’ve seen a massive increase in news organizations that want to run a SecureDrop since the election.”

The recent wave of interest was spurred on by Trump’s openly hostile attitude toward the press and his early restrictions on public statements by many federal officials, Timm says. And, he adds, many outlets took a serious look at SecureDrop after seeing The New York Times adopt the platform soon after Trump’s election. “Generally, when The New York Times does something, a lot of news organizations follow,” he says.

Even before Trump, consequences for sources of even well-intentioned leaks can be quite serious. Former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden was essentially forced into exile in Russia for whistleblowing, and at the time of Chelsea Manning’s scheduled release in July, the former soldier will have spent seven years in custody for transmitting a massive trove of documents to WikiLeaks. President Barack Obama commuted Manning’s sentence from an initial 35-year term, but his administration presided over what transparency experts have said was an unusual number of leak prosecutions under the federal Espionage Act.