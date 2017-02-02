There Is Now A Trump Executive Order Maker, Because Of Course There Is

The two weeks of President Trump that Americans have lived through thus far have moved both very quickly and very slowly. It’s kind of like being on the treadmill, where every minute you spend feels like ten, but also, gosh so much has happened. Much of what’s happening has been as a result of Trump’s reliance on the executive order, a quasi-constitutional process (with the “quasi” being determined by the nature of the order, whether it’s something the President has legitimate authority over, and the willingness of federal employees involved in executing it to heed the authority of the courts) by which the President issues decrees that announce changes to the way the government administers various policies.

The most famous of Trump’s executive orders in his brief presidency has been the one related to immigration and refugees from seven predominately Muslim countries, but there’ve been others–and often when Trump signs one, he holds up the document for photographers to capture the historic moment. One such shot (when Trump signed an executive order barring non-governmental organizations that receive federal funds from providing people with information about abortion) is now fully meme-able, if that’s your way of coping with the situation. Github’s executive order app allows anybody to simply replace the text of the document with the message of your choosing, simply by typing in the provided text box. Now, you can predict the next decree from the President of the United States by filling in the blanks (a war with Australia, perhaps?), or feel briefly empowered by making a crack about the known sore-spot of Trump’s hand size, or perhaps fantasize about how you’d like to see the executive branch’s authority used. If any of this helps right now, have at it.