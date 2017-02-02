advertisement
Honda Brings Celebrity High School Yearbook Pics To Life For Its Super Bowl Entry

By Jeff Beer1 minute Read

WHAT: Honda’s Super Bowl ad offers life advice through animated high school yearbook pics of celebrities like Amy Adams, Steve Carell, Viola Davis, Missy Elliott, Tina Fey, Magic Johnson, Jimmy Kimmel, Stan Lee, and Robert Redford.

WHO: Honda, RPA

WHY WE CARE: Steve Carrell’s mustache. Tina Fey’s rose. Jimmy Kimmel’s clarinet. The animated celebs are both funny and a bit creepy, but it’s an appropriately star-studded original idea for the big game, even if it descends into more of a common showroom car ad at the end.

