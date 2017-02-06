Why Google, Ideo, And IBM Are Betting On AI To Make Us Better Storytellers

Sharing emotion-driven narratives that resonate with other people is something humans are quite good at. We’ve been sitting around campfires telling stories for tens of thousands of years, and we still do it. One reason why is because it’s an effective way to communicate : We remember stories.

But what makes for good storytelling? Mark Magellan, a writer and designer at Ideo U, puts it this way: “To tell a story that someone will remember, it helps to understand his or her needs. The art of storytelling requires creativity, critical-thinking skills, self-awareness, and empathy.”

All those traits are fundamentally human, but as artificial intelligence (AI) becomes more commonplace, even experts whose jobs depend on them possessing those traits–people like Magellan–foresee it playing a bigger role in what they do.

Using AI To Read A Crowd

Connecting with an audience has always been something of an art form–it’s part of the magic of a great storyteller. But AI is steadily converting it into a science. The AI-driven marketing platform Influential uses IBM’s Watson to connect brands with audiences. It finds social media influencers who can help spread a brand’s message to target demographics in a way that feels authentic and, well, human.

Ryan Detert, Influential’s CEO and cofounder, says that the tool uses two of Watson’s services, Personality Insights and AlchemyLanguage, to look at the content written by an influencer, analyzing that text, and scoring it across 52 personality traits–like “adventurousness,” “achievement striving,” and “openness to change.” To date, says Detert, Influential has gathered these insights on 10,000 social media influencers with over 4 billion followers altogether.

Once a brand comes to Influential with their marketing goals, the platform uses Watson to identify the traits most strongly expressed by that brand, then matches influencers whose personalities, social media posts, and followers best reflect it. If a brand narrative wants to project adventurousness, Influential will find influencers who score highly on that characteristic and whose followers respond well to it.

Influential worked with Kia on a 2016 Super Bowl ad featuring Christopher Walken, and Detert notes, “We saw a 30% higher level of engagement on FTC posts, which are branded posts [flagged] with [a hashtag like] #Ad or #Sponsored. The more the brand and influencers’ voices are aligned,” he says, “the greater the engagement, sentiment, ad recall, virality, and clicks.” The influencers that the AI technology pinpointed, says Detert, “outperformed their regular organic content with these branded posts.” In other words, the machine learned how to connect with the influencers’ fans even better than the influencers themselves did.