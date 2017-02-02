Bud Light’s Spuds Mackenzie Super Bowl Ad Taps Into America’s Nostalgia, Dog Morality

WHO: Wieden & Kennedy New York, with Carl Weathers as the voice of the spectral Spuds and a quick voice cameo by original Spuds Mackenzie narrator Robin Leach.

WHY WE CARE: Reviving Spuds Mackenzie–a creature of the late ’80s cultural zeitgeist if there ever was one–is a tricky task, given that dogs age seven years for every year that humans do. That means that the hard-partying bull terrier, who premiered in 1987, would be at least 210 years old in dog years right now. Fans who’ve wondered where Spuds is in the official Bud Light canon may have been curious about exactly how long he lived, but as of this ad, they have a definitive answer: the pooch died, but now his ghost is floating around the afterlife, encouraging millennials who were not alive the last time he was relevant to party hard (and responsibly!) as they continue to enjoy their corporeal form. At some point between 1987 and today (presumably in the afterlife?) Spuds also learned to talk, and in a nod to his ’80s roots, he’s voiced by Carl “Apollo Creed” Weathers, bringing us ever-closer to the nostalgia/irony singularity that we all know is coming. (Sign us up when there’s a League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen-style crossover that pairs Spuds’s ghost up with the Noid and the California Raisins!)