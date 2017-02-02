ThrowbackThursday To Drew Barrymore’s Indie Version Of “West Side Story”

Drew Barrymore is well known to switch lanes with ease between producing and acting in films and television shows, often with some overlap, as with her new Netflix series Santa Clarita Diet. As great as she is as a producer and an actor, she should definitely swerve more in the third lane of directing. For all the years Barrymore has been in Hollywood, she only has three directing credits to her name, most notably her 2009 film Whip It. However, just two years after her roller derby comedy, Barrymore teamed up with MTV to direct a music video for the indie rock group Best Coast.

A few years ago, MTV launched its Supervideo series, a platform giving “unique filmmakers the opportunity and artistic license to create a multitude of music video formats: short form narrative, montage, animation, abstract, and others, to the rhythm and beat of today’s most exciting music.” It was basically a mishmash of star power in front of and behind the lens, producing clips starring the likes of Dave Franco, Emma Roberts, and Anna Kendrick, and directed by David Ayer, Bryce Dallas Howard, and, of course, Barrymore.

In “Our Deal,” Veronica (Chloë Grace Moretz) and Lucky (Tyler Posey) play star-crossed lovers in rival gangs, whose members are a veritable who’s who: Atlanta’s Donald Glover, Divergent’s Shailene Woodley, Search Party’s Alia Shawkat, and iCarly’s Miranda Cosgrove. There’s the inevitable rumble royale which will leave you cursing the existence of wall corners . . . just watch the video and you’ll see what I mean.