Do The Right Thing, And Buy This Spike Lee Moleskine

For the 30th anniversary of Spike Lee’s breakout indie project, the filmmaker teamed up with Moleskine to release a limited run of 3,000 She’s Gotta Have It notebooks . Each is signed and features a profile shot of Nola Darling (Tracy Camilla Johns) on the front, the film’s sexually liberated protagonist who struggles with maintaining her identity among the appetites of suitors. Inside, you’ll find Lee’s filmography, plenty of fanny pack photos of Lee’s famous character Mars, and even what look to be a little pack of stickers. Stickers!

Get one for $25 while you wait for the She’s Gotta Have It 10-episode series coming to Netflix sometime in the future. I believe the modernized update of a young woman navigating love in Brooklyn will be called Girls.

[Photos: via 40 Acres]