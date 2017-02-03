These New Online Tools Give Immigrants Cheap Legal Help With Their Cases

As Jeremy Peskin watched the news about Trump’s executive order on immigration–and the fallout at airports –he felt it at a visceral level. Peskin, an entrepreneur originally from Canada, received his own green card just a year ago, and spent the previous decade in the U.S. on temporary visas.

“Every time I would leave the U.S. and return, I’d wait in line at the airport nervous that I wasn’t going to be allowed back in, for any number of reasons,” he says. “Which isn’t a crazy concern. It’s a terrible feeling, not knowing whether you’re going to be pulled out of the life you have built in the U.S.”

On January 30, days after Trump issued the executive order, Peskin started offering fellow immigrants ultra-low-cost help via an application that streamlines the process of applying for a green card, and offers a review from an immigration attorney.

Peskin’s startup, Borderwise, typically offers the service at a cost of $500, much lower than the thousands that an immigration attorney might usually charge. But in the new, post-executive-order program, he’s offering it to low-income immigrants for only $1, with pro bono legal review. Any proceeds from the new program will be donated to an immigration nonprofit.

“There are hundreds of thousands of immigrants in the U.S. who are eligible for green cards but live close to the poverty line, and lack the resources to navigate the application process,” he says. “We want to do as much as we can to eliminate that obstacle.” Among non-citizen immigrants, 60% struggle to even pay for basic needs like food, housing, and transportation.

A green card application is usually staggeringly difficult to get through, with as many as 12 different forms and 40 pages of paperwork. Peskin, himself a lawyer, said he gave up and hired an immigration lawyer after spending hours on his own application. Borderwise automatically fills in the forms as much as possible, and translates legalese into simply worded questions. Offering review by an attorney was also key.

“We didn’t want to just build a TurboTax for immigration law,” Peskin says. “The stakes are a lot higher. If TurboTax messes up an application, the user can audited. If the user’s immigration application is messed up, they can get deported. So we wanted to make sure the immigration lawyers are involved in the process.”