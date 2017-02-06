Three (Cheap) Ways Every Company Can Innovate By The End Of This Quarter

“Innovation” is a big, abstract target that means different things to different people and companies. It often feels like the name you give after the fact to what you’ve already accomplished, rather than something you do, through concrete actions, every day.

“Innovating” is really just about shaking things up so your team can look at challenges with fresh eyes, and increase the speed at which they’re tackling them.

What’s more, “innovating” is arguably getting harder. You can’t just build an app and market the hell out of it–software doesn’t always cut it anymore. The bar has steadily risen, and clearing it in many cases now requires cutting-edge hardware, machine learning, and other expensive, high-tech gambits. Add to that mix a highly specialized domain focus, ready-to-use content, and expert help–all features companies increasingly have to turn to in order to distinguish themselves in the market.

Then again, technological innovation isn’t the only variety there is. When you get down to brass tacks, “innovating” is really just about shaking things up so your team can look at challenges with fresh eyes, and increase the speed at which they’re tackling them. In other words, it’s neither as vague nor as out-of-reach as it may sound.

Here are three concrete steps you can take toward innovating on even a shoestring budget, all before the first quarter of the year is out–and how you’ll know they’re working.

There are literally thousands of freelancers right at your fingertips, ready and willing to help with your projects. Plan on spending anywhere from $1,000 to $20,000 (depending on your company’s size and the project’s intent) to get help with the most innovative content, product, or service you’ve got in the pipeline–or with any add-ons or market research you’ll need in order to get those to market.

This can be an effective, efficient way to harness the resources needed to complete specific tasks–ideally your most experimental ones–rather than having to hire full-time employees to work on them. So have a look at your main business objectives for this quarter. They may seem prohibitively expensive to start with, but give yourself a $3,000 quarterly budget, for instance. Do any of those goals begin to look more manageable if you were to contract help on knocking down just this obstacle or that?

How you’ll know it’s working by next quarter: