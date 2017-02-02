With AI, Facebook Is Making It Easier To Find Your Friends’ Photos

Facebook knows that imagery is one of the life forces sustaining the 1.86 billion people who regularly use the world’s-largest communication tool, with billions upon billions of photos of babies, pets, vacations, and the like shared every year. And that’s why it’s vital for the company to figure out ways to surface the most relevant imagery when users scroll through their news feeds or search for things their friends or loved ones have shared.

Today, Facebook announced a series of artificial intelligence innovations that it thinks will boost users’ experience, technological breakthroughs that enable its AI systems to understand imagery at the pixel level.

The biggest benefits of the new AI work are twofold.

First is a set of a dozen new image classification actions that can be used to spell out action in photos to visually impaired users in a way that wasn’t possible before.

Second, the system could allow users to find photos shared by their friends or family members based on keywords even when those photos haven’t been tagged or annotated with any kind of text.

AI is a major effort for Facebook, something the company sees as a key to delivering the most relevant content across many, if not all, of its major services. It seeks to dominate in AI and machine learning, much as it does in social networking and instant messaging, and has assembled teams totaling more than 150 people devoted solely to the field. Facebook has also tripled its investment in processing power for AI and machine learning research—though it won’t say how much that investment is–in recent years.

Naturally, Facebook isn’t alone in these efforts. Every major tech company is investing heavily in AI, as the technology is seen as the basis of the next era of computing. “It is the most important computing development in the last 20 years,” Jen-Hsun Huang, the CEO of Nvidia, told Fast Company last year, “and Facebook and others are going to have to race to make sure that AI’s a core competency.”