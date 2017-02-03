How Google Is Restoring Wildlife Habitats In The Middle Of Silicon Valley Office Parks

A century and a half ago, the area that is now the Google campus in Mountain View, California–sandwiched between the bay and oak savannahs–was made up of wildflower-filled meadows, wetlands, scattered oaks, and sprawling willow groves.

Part of the land was later farmed, and by the 1990s it became an office park. In 2003, Google moved in. Now, the company is rebuilding pieces of the former landscape, with a vision of helping reconnect critical habitat for species like snowy egrets and burrowing owls throughout all of Silicon Valley.

“We think of the Bay Area as a place where we’re testing this thinking, that there’s so much potential in urban and suburban areas,” says Audrey Davenport, who leads the ecology program at Google. “If we could overcome the fragmentation of how our outdoor landscapes are managed in these areas, we could really bring vibrancy and function back to them.”

Davenport began working with Google’s real estate team three years ago, expanding the company’s focus on health and sustainability inside office buildings to what was happening in the landscaping outside. As she looked for guidance on how to begin, she couldn’t find it. There were plans for restoring the wetlands along the bay, and plans for the larger parks up in the hills, but not for the urban and suburban spaces in between. So she began working with outside experts to create a science-based approach for landscape architects to use as they created new designs for the campus.

Using resilience science–the new study of how wildlife can adapt to a changing climate–the team created a set of principles that could be applied in any area, and then began exploring how those principles could work in practice in Silicon Valley.

“We translated the vision into resources, like habitat guidelines,” says Davenport. “Those get down to a much more detailed level, detailing the exact species of plants and trees we’d like to see planted, the structure and diversity of how to plant them, even down to the detail of the spacing between plants, so that we get habitat value out of our landscaping effort.”

In one project, the team began working with the City of Mountain View to expand a small willow grove called the Charleston Retention Basin, to help begin to replicate the massive groves that once crossed the area.