Anne Hathway Is A Giant Dancing Monster In This Interactive Ad For “Colossal”

WHO: The film, by Nacho Vigalondo and starring Anne Hathaway and Jason Sudeikis, is the first release from newly-launched distributor Neon.

WHY WE CARE: When Colossal premiered last fall at Fantastic Fest, it was one of the fest’s biggest breakouts, and for good reason–emotionally rich movies about tortured relationships, destructive cycles, and giant monsters that are also really funny are rare, but there’s a hungry audience for them. This ad is a clever way to get across a few of the film’s most easily-communicated selling points: Anne Hathaway, giant monster, and the fact that the two are linked in a satisfying way. Colossal is an out-of-the-ordinary film, and if a dancing Anne Hathaway/kaiju ad helps it find its audience, godspeed to ’em.