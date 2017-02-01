Online Sales Skyrocketed This Holiday—Will Amazon’s Profit Follow?

It’s been a heck of a holiday quarter for Amazon, what with online sales at record levels and the e-commerce giant entrenching itself further into the supply chain with ventures like Prime Air—not to mention more aggressive bets on original movies and TV content. When Amazon reports fourth-quarter earnings tomorrow afternoon, there will almost be too many moving parts to keep track of, but we’ll have our eye on a few key things. Specifically, are customers actually grafting on to its new services? And are some of these bets finally paying off?

Last quarter, the company’s revenue hit $32.71 billion, which was a modest jump from its expected revenue of $32.69 billion. All the same, it missed EPS, which was at 52 cents instead of the expected 78 cents. This caused shares to fall following the earnings report.

Tomorrow, analysts expect the company to hit $44.66 billion in quarterly revenue, thanks largely to the holiday rush. That would be an impressive 24.9% increase over the year before. This projection is bolstered by reports that online sales in both November and December saw healthy boosts compared to the prior year.

All the same, Amazon could still miss on EPS again. Analysts are expecting earnings of $1.41 per share, but Amazon’s heavy investing in new products and infrastructure could make margins slimmer than expected. This has been an issue for Amazon throughout its two-decade history as a public company.

Here are a few things we’ll specifically be looking out for: