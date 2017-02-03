From LinkedIn Pointers To Trump’s Business Impact: This Week’s Top Leadership Stories

This week we learned why some business leaders are already looking askance at the Trump administration, how to retool a LinkedIn profile to appeal to recruiters, and why positive thinking might be overrated.

These are the stories you loved in Leadership for the week of January 29:

Want to see your LinkedIn account through a recruiter’s eyes? Look no further. Here’s a checklist of some of the features that catch their eye for the right reasons, and others that are instant turn-offs.

For one business owner, President Trump’s first week as commander-in-chief put to rest any doubts as to his agenda. Taking a swing at auto industry execs who’ve voiced optimism for the new administration’s “pro-growth” plans, Hiro Taylor argues,” If businesses pretend they have more to gain than lose by adapting to Trump’s world, the next four years may disappoint.”

Is a sunny disposition overrated? One psychologist thinks so. “In reality,” writes Dr. Tomas Chamorro-Premuzic, “not only is positive thinking less universally beneficial than we might think, but negative thinking may not be so categorically bad.” That’s good news, he explains, since summoning an optimistic mind-set isn’t as easy as some like to claim.

The long-running children’s show has always explored issues other kids’ programming scrupulously avoids. This week, Sesame Street‘s producers explained how and why the show has tackled AIDS, autism, incarceration, and more. “It’s not a fantasy,” one executive notes. “It’s not a fairy tale.”

This 27-year-old jet-setter entered the workforce the way lots of new grads do, by taking a corporate job in which she sat at the same desk five days a week. Looking back, Elaina Giolando thinks that was actually a hidden advantage. This week she shared how she’s managed to visit 50 countries and counting, and expand her network across the globe in no time. “If I wanted a job producing Norwegian techno music in India, I literally have a contact for that.”